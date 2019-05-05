Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Earns power-play apple

Karlsson posted a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Karlsson has only produced two helpers over five games in the second round, raising his postseason total to 11 assists in 12 contests. The Swedish blueliner has averaged over 25 minutes a game in the playoffs, and he's made plenty of impact on the scoresheet despite his minus-4 rating.