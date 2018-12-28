Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Eligible to return
Karlsson has served his two-game suspension and will be eligible to return to action Saturday against the Oilers.
The Sharks will be happy to have Karlsson back on the ice Saturday, as their top power-play unit has been noticeably less effective during his absence. The Swedish blueliner has been red hot recently, racking up 11 assists in his last 10 games.
