Karlsson scored a goal on four shots and distributed three assists in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Karlsson had the primary assist on the Sharks' first three goals before one of his own shots took a deflection off a Red Wing and into the net. The 32-year-old defenseman continued a bounce-back season for the ages with this outing. It's his second four-point effort of the campaign, and the Swede is up to 11 goals, 28 points, 59 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 19 contests. He's only maintained a point-per-game pace once previously in his career, so it's tough to think he'll keep this up all season -- but it's sure fun to see him return to his former glory.