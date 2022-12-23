Karlsson scored a goal on two shots, added three assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Karlsson got things going early, scoring 44 seconds into the game. He set up the next three Sharks goals, including one on the power play. This was his third four-point effort of the season, and it extended his current point streak to nine games (two tallies, 12 assists). The resurgent defenseman has 13 goals, 33 helpers, 101 shots on net, a minus-5 rating and 35 blocked shots through 35 contests in what's already his best season since 2017-18.