Karlsson generated a power-play goal and two assists -- including a man-advantage helper -- in Friday's 4-0 home win over the Canucks.

This was Karlsson's first three-point outing as a member of the Sharks. He stalled out against the Oilers on Tuesday, but the elite defenseman actually has two goals and six helpers over the last five after snapping out of a seven-game point drought. It looks like Karlsson is starting to get more comfortable on the Sharks power play, so look out.