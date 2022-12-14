Karlsson logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Karlsson had a shot that created a rebound for Nick Bonino to score on at 4:52 of the first period. During a five-game point streak, Karlsson has a goal and five assists. The 32-year-old defenseman continues to enjoy a spectacular bounce-back season with 12 goals and 26 assists in just 31 games, surpassing the 35 points he put up in 50 outings last year. He's added 92 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating while playing a huge role for the Sharks.