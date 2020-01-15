Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Extends point streak to six games
Karlsson notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.
Karlsson helped out on Evander Kane's tally in the third period, which cut the deficit to a single goal before the Coyotes buried a pair of empty-netters. During his six-game point streak, Karlsson has a goal and six helpers. He's up to 35 points in 47 contests this season, with 12 of them coming on the power play.
