Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Faces two-game ban
The NHL Department of Player Safety handed Karlsson a two-game suspension for his hit on Kings forward Austin Wagner on Saturday.
Karlsson didn't receive a penalty during the game, but his hit made clear contact with Wagner's head. He has never been suspended before, and Karlsson won't play again until Dec. 29 versus the Oilers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...