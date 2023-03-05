Karlsson picked up two assists in an 8-3 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

Karlsson was the only bright-ish spot for the lowly Sharks, who now have the NHL's third-worst record (18-33-12). He is the first defenseman to hit 80 points this season (63 games). Karlsson is 14 points ahead of Josh Morrissey of the Jets on the scoring list from the blue line.