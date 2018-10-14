Karlsson (illness) is expected to play Sunday afternoon against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

The celebrated rearguard missed Saturday's practice due to the illness, but Karlsson isn't in much danger of missing the upcoming contest since Sharks coach Peter DeBoer thinks the Swede will be fine. Karlsson is still figuring out the nuances of San Jose's system -- hence his minus-4 rating -- but he does have three assists (one on the power play) over his first give games with Team Teal.