Karlsson scored a goal on six shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.
Karlsson's goal came with 2:11 left in the third period, and it was enough to force overtime. The defenseman has cooled off a little bit with four points over his last six contests, but he's still been better than a point-per-game in February with three goals and eight assists over nine outings. For the season, the 32-year-old has 19 tallies, 58 helpers, 150 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 60 appearances.
