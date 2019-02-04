Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Game-time call versus Jets
Karlsson (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game in Winnipeg, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Karlsson has already missed a game due to illness. Considering the nature of these types of ailments, he should be good to go Tuesday, though we won't know his status until closer to puck drop. Karlsson has enjoyed another solid season with 43 points but only has three goals. So far in 2018-19, the Swede is converting on just 1.9 percent of his shots.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...