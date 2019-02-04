Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Game-time call versus Jets

Karlsson (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game in Winnipeg, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Karlsson has already missed a game due to illness. Considering the nature of these types of ailments, he should be good to go Tuesday, though we won't know his status until closer to puck drop. Karlsson has enjoyed another solid season with 43 points but only has three goals. So far in 2018-19, the Swede is converting on just 1.9 percent of his shots.