Karlsson produced an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Karlsson helped out on a Kevin Labanc goal in the third period. The helper was Karlsson's third in the last three games. He's settled down a bit on offense, but the 32-year-old is still putting up good numbers. For the season, he has 11 goals, 24 helpers, 87 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 29 contests.