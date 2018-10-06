Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Garners first point with Team Teal
Karlsson delivered a secondary assist on the game-winning goal Friday night, helping the Sharks to a 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. It was the star defenseman's first point with his new team.
Karlsson has averaged 28:08 of ice time through his first two games in teal. The overtime frame and limited sample size obviously skew the playing-time figure, but rest assured that the Sharks will give Karlsson all of the minutes that he can handle. After recording a lone shot in his team debut, the elite rearguard directed the puck at Jonathan Quick four times Friday, though he came up empty and didn't strike at all on the man advantage. Fret not, as the power-play goals and assists will come soon enough for Karlsson as he learns how to maximize efficiency alongside another top-tier blueliner in Brent Burns on the No. 1 power-play unit.
