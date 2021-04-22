Karlsson provided an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Karlsson ended a three-game mini-slump with his helper on a Tomas Hertl goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Karlsson is up to 18 points, 89 shots on net, 12 PIM and 55 blocked shots through 42 contests. He's picked up four points through 11 outings in April.
