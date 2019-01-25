Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Good to go for All-Star festivities

Karlsson (lower body) will participate in Friday's skills competition and Saturday's three-on-three tournament, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Karlsson has missed the Sharks' last three games due to a lower-body injury, but the MRI he underwent Tuesday must have eliminated any lingering concerns that he may risk further injury by participating in All-Star weekend. The former Senator should have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent ahead of San Jose's Feb. 2 matchup with the Coyotes.