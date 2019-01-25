Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Good to go for All-Star festivities
Karlsson (lower body) will participate in Friday's skills competition and Saturday's three-on-three tournament, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Karlsson has missed the Sharks' last three games due to a lower-body injury, but the MRI he underwent Tuesday must have eliminated any lingering concerns that he may risk further injury by participating in All-Star weekend. The former Senator should have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent ahead of San Jose's Feb. 2 matchup with the Coyotes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...