Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Good to go for Game 5

Karlsson (groin) will be in the lineup Sunday when San Jose and St. Louis square off for Game 5, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

The soon-to-be free agent defenseman has spent most the year battling groin issues, but Karlsson is expected to play a regular shift Sunday. The former Senators captain has 16 points in 18 games this postseason, including a pair of goals.

