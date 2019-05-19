Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Good to go for Game 5
Karlsson (groin) will be in the lineup Sunday when San Jose and St. Louis square off for Game 5, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.
The soon-to-be free agent defenseman has spent most the year battling groin issues, but Karlsson is expected to play a regular shift Sunday. The former Senators captain has 16 points in 18 games this postseason, including a pair of goals.
More News
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Collects power-play assist•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Lights lamp twice in Game 3•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Delivers power-play helper•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Earns power-play apple•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Sets up series-clinching goal•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...