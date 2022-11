Karlsson posted an assist and seven shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Compared to some of his recent performances, this was a fairly mortal outing for the defenseman. Karlsson set up Timo Meier's second-period goal, which tied the game at 2-2. During a five-game point streak, Karlsson has seven goals and six assists, driving his offense up to 19 points, 45 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 14 contests overall.