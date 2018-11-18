Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Heating up
Karlsson scored a goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory against the Blues on Saturday.
It's been a slow start with the Sharks this season, but owners just had to remain patient, and Karlsson appears ready to reward anyone who has been. He has recorded multiple points in each of the last two games, and he has five points in the past three contests. His goal Saturday was also his first of the season. This mini-hot streak has his point total up to 12 in 21 games. It wouldn't at all be a surprise if Karlsson is one of the best fantasy defensemen in the NHL during the final three-quarters of the season.
