Karlsson scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

The first snipe came early in the first when Karlsson wired a wrist shot from between the face-off circles past Andrei Vasilevskiy. His second came on the power play in the third to knot the game 3-3. Karlsson is off to an fantastic start to the season and with the goals, he became the first defender to hit the 10-point mark this season (six goals, five assists in 10 games). Remarkably, it's the first time in his career that he's the first defenseman to 10 points by this point in the season. Karlsson will be a bright light in what will likely be a long season for the Sharks.