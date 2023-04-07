Karlsson scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Karlsson was again a bright spot in an otherwise dismal performance from the Sharks. Over his last eight games, the defenseman had three goals and 10 assists, including four multi-point efforts. He continues his march to the century mark with 23 tallies, 98 points, 203 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 78 appearances.