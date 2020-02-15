Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Injured in third period Friday

Karlsson (undisclosed) did not finish the third period of Friday's game against the Jets, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.

Karlsson appeared to collide awkwardly with Joe Thornton, and the Swedish defenseman wouldn't log another shift after that. Losing Karlsson would be a devastating blow for the Sharks' defense corps -- he's averaged over 24 minutes a game this season. Expect an update on the 29-year-old's status prior to Saturday's game in Minnesota.