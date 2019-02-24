Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Injury flares up
Karlsson exited Saturday's loss to Columbus after aggravating a recent groin injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Saturday marked just the fourth time Karlsson was in the lineup since missing nine contests with the aforementioned injury. San Jose faces a quick turnaround with a game Sunday in Detroit, so expect the team to provide more information on the Swedish defenseman's status before they get underway.
