Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Inks eight-year extension

Karlsson (groin) signed an eight-year contract extension with the Sharks with an average annual value north of $11 million Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Karlsson was going to be one of the most highly sought after free agents had he hit the open market July 1, but he evidently has enjoyed his time in San Jose enough to want to commit to the Sharks long term. The fact that it was the only club that could offer him an eight-year deal probably didn't hurt, either. The Swedish defenseman was hampered by injuries for much of the 2018-19 campaign, but he was still able to produce at an elite pace when available, racking up three goals and 45 points in 53 regular-season appearances before adding two goals and 16 points in 19 playoff games. The 29-year-old recently underwent surgery to address the groin injury he was playing through toward the end of the campaign, but he's expected to be back to 100 percent in time for training camp, and should be one of the first blueliners selected in this year's fantasy drafts.