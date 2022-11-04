Karlsson scored a goal on six shots, dished two assists and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Karlsson powered the Sharks' third-period comeback, scoring the game-tying goal and setting up Matt Benning for a go-ahead tally. Over the last four games, Karlsson has put up an astounding seven goals and five assists. He's at 18 points in 13 contests overall, ranking fourth in the league behind only Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and David Pastrnak. Karlsson's added 38 shots, 11 blocks and a plus-1 rating despite playing on one of the worst teams in the league.