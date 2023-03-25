Karlsson delivered two assists in a 5-3 loss to Calgary on Saturday.

Karlsson simply keeps stacking up the points, as well as the case for the Norris trophy this season. He's on a three-game, five-point streak (two goals, three assists), and has the first 90-point season of his career (22 goals, 68 helpers). Karlsson is the NHL's third-best assist man this season, behind only Connor McDavid (78) and Nikita Kucherov (74). He's 21 points ahead of the second-highest scoring defender (Josh Morrissey; 69).