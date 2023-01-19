Karlsson scored a goal, added three assists and logged two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Karlsson was involved in the Sharks' last four goals of the game, including scoring the game-winner at 10:41 of the third period. The defenseman is up to two goals and nine assists through eight contests in January, and he's the first blueliner to reach 60 points this season, sitting at 62 through 46 appearances. He's added 122 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating in an impressive campaign so far.