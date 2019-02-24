Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Leaves game in second period

Karlsson left Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets with what appeared to be a lower-body injury, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The Sharks' blueliner was in obvious discomfort as he left the ice after coming up lame in the defensive zone. Expect an update on Karlsson's status to surface following Saturday's contest. He was playing in just his fourth game since missing nine straight with a groin injury.

