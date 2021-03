Karlsson scored twice on three shots and added a pair of blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Karlsson tallied in the second and third periods, then scored the decisive goal in the eighth round of the shootout. It was a vintage performance for the 30-year-old blueliner, who doubled his goal output to four in 30 contests. He's at 13 points, 60 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating this season.