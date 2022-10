Karlsson scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Karlsson scored at 9:34 of the second period to break a 0-0 tie. His goal ended up standing as the game-winner. The 32-year-old has done much better since the Sharks returned stateside after opening the year in Europe -- he has three goals and three assists in his last six contests. The Swede has added 12 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in eight outings overall.