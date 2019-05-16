Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Lights lamp twice in Game 3

Karlsson scored the first and last goals in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blues in Game 3.

These were Karlsson's first two goals of 2019, as he failed to score in 31 appearances since Dec. 29, having missed 27 other contests due to a groin injury. He now has 15 points in 17 games in the postseason. Should he be able to find twine consistently, Karlsson could play a major role for the rest of the Western Conference finals.