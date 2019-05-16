Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Lights lamp twice in Game 3
Karlsson scored the first and last goals in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blues in Game 3.
These were Karlsson's first two goals of 2019, as he failed to score in 31 appearances since Dec. 29, having missed 27 other contests due to a groin injury. He now has 15 points in 17 games in the postseason. Should he be able to find twine consistently, Karlsson could play a major role for the rest of the Western Conference finals.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...