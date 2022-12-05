Karlsson picked up an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Karlsson began the Sharks' four-game road trip with no points versus the Canadiens and the Maple Leafs, but he's gotten back on track with an assist in each of the last two games. The 32-year-old was inevitably going to slow down after a remarkable heater that began in late October. He's at 11 goals, 23 assists, 86 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 28 appearances.