Karlsson hosted his teammates ThursdayMike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports, as the defenseman is set to play his first game in Ottawa as a visitor Saturday.

Karlsson is likely to receive a warm reception in Ottawa, as Senators fans were heartbroken by his trade and blamed owner Eugene Melnyk rather than Karlsson for his exit from Canada's capital. It's always difficult to predict how a player handles his return to his former home, and given Karlsson's talent, any outcome from a shutout to a big afternoon is possible. That said, you don't have him on your roster to not have him in your lineup.