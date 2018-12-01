Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Makes return to Ottawa
Karlsson hosted his teammates ThursdayMike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports, as the defenseman is set to play his first game in Ottawa as a visitor Saturday.
Karlsson is likely to receive a warm reception in Ottawa, as Senators fans were heartbroken by his trade and blamed owner Eugene Melnyk rather than Karlsson for his exit from Canada's capital. It's always difficult to predict how a player handles his return to his former home, and given Karlsson's talent, any outcome from a shutout to a big afternoon is possible. That said, you don't have him on your roster to not have him in your lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...