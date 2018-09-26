Karlsson will make his Sharks debut in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Flames, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The two-time Norris Trophy Winner will use Thursday's contest, and perhaps Sunday's game against the Golden Knights, as an opportunity to knock some rust off ahead of the Sharks' Oct. 3 season opener against Anaheim. Karlsson should be considered a top-three fantasy option at his position heading into the 2018-19 campaign.