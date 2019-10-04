Play

Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Making season debut

Karlsson (personal) will make his season debut Friday against Vegas, Brodie Brazil of NBC Sports California reports.

Karlsson missed Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with the Golden Knights to be present for the birth of his child, so he'll have extra motivation to put up a special performance Friday. The 29-year-old Swede will slot into a top-four role and a spot on San Jose's first power-play unit against Vegas.

More News
Our Latest Stories