Sharks' Erik Karlsson: May have aggravated groin injury

Karlsson (groin) exited Tuesday's game versus the Bruins with an apparent groin injury, Brodie Brazil of NBC Sports California reports.

He yelled out in pain as he went down to the ice and immediately limped to the locker room. Karlsson's been battling a groin injury for a while now, and he missed last game because of it. He could be facing another extended absence, but there likely won't be an update until at least the post-game presser.