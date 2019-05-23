Sharks' Erik Karlsson: May require surgery
Karlsson isn't sure if his groin injury will require surgery yet, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Karlsson, a pending unrestricted free agent, missed 29 games during the regular season due to injury, and he clearly wasn't playing at 100 percent during the Sharks' playoff run. Nonetheless, the Swedish blueliner was able to rack up two goals and 16 points in 19 games this postseason, exhibiting just how deadly he can be even when hobbled. Karlsson will be one of the most highly sought after free agents this offseason, but his health will undoubtedly play a huge role in teams' willingness to sign him to a long-term deal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...