Sharks' Erik Karlsson: May require surgery

Karlsson isn't sure if his groin injury will require surgery yet, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Karlsson, a pending unrestricted free agent, missed 29 games during the regular season due to injury, and he clearly wasn't playing at 100 percent during the Sharks' playoff run. Nonetheless, the Swedish blueliner was able to rack up two goals and 16 points in 19 games this postseason, exhibiting just how deadly he can be even when hobbled. Karlsson will be one of the most highly sought after free agents this offseason, but his health will undoubtedly play a huge role in teams' willingness to sign him to a long-term deal.