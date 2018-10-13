Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Misses practice due to illness
Karlsson missed practice Saturday afternoon due to an illness, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said he'll see how Karlsson is feeling ahead of Sunday's road game against the Devils. Given how Karlsson is arguably the league's top offensive defenseman, the Sharks will have trouble keeping details of his status close to the proverbial vest.
More News
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Two assists in commanding win•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Garners first point with Team Teal•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Pointless in San Jose debut•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Collects first goal in teal•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Dishes helper in Sharks debut•
-
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Making preseason debut Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...