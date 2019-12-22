Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Mixed performance Saturday

Karlsson notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal with a minus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Karlsson was on the ice for all but one of the Blues' goals, leading to a mixed bag on the box score for the Swede. The good news is he's produced a three-game point streak for the second time in December. The blueliner has 27 points (eight on the power play) through 36 contests this season.