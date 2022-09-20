Karlsson (lower body) is on the Sharks' training camp roster, indicating he's back to full health.

Karlsson missed the last nine games of last season with the injury. The 32-year-old has not exceeded 56 games played in any of the last four years, so fantasy managers should account for that on draft day. With Brent Burns traded to the Hurricanes in the offseason, Karlsson is expected to assume a larger role as the Sharks' clear No. 1 defenseman when he's in the lineup.