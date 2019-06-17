Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Nearing extension with team
Karlsson (groin) is reportedly closing in on a contract extension with San Jose, per Bob McKenzie of TSN.
Karlsson was hampered by injuries at the end of the regular season and into the playoffs, which limited his productivity. The veteran blueliner will likely command a contract similar to the eight-year, $88 million deal signed by Los Angeles' Drew Doughty in July of 2018. Assuming Karlsson can get back to 100 percent, he should be capable of getting back over the 60-point mark and could even push for 70.
