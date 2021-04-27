Karlsson scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Coyotes.

Karlsson's tally at 3:19 of the second period chased Coyotes starting goalie Darcy Kuemper from the game. The 30-year-old Karlsson is up to six tallies, 19 points, 93 shots on net and 58 blocked shots in 44 contests. His scoring pace has taken another downturn in 2020-21, which leaves the Swede as a depth option in most fantasy formats.