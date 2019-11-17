Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Nets power-play goal in 700th game

Karlsson scored a goal with the man advantage in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Karlsson celebrated his 700th NHL game with a tally in the second period, restoring a 3-2 lead for the Sharks. Karlsson has only scored two goals so far, but he has 16 points in 20 contests. The Swedish defenseman has added 30 blocked shots and 31 shots on goal.