Karlsson scored the game-winnng goal in overtime Thursday in a 3-2 victory over the Rangers. He also picked up a power-play assist.

Karlsson has two goals and five points in six games this season; all of the points have come in the Sharks' last four games. He's been weighed down by injuries for years, but his talent is clear. Plus he's only 32 years old. Karlsson is a premium offensive fantasy defender with a plus-minus that will hang around your team like an anchor.