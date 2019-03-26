Sharks' Erik Karlsson: No longer skating daily
Karlsson (groin) has stopped skating on a daily basis, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports, which could be an indication he suffered a setback.
The Sharks continue to maintain that Karlsson could return to the lineup before the end of the regular season, but with just six games remaining, time is running out. If the world-class blueliner isn't able to get back soon, it could affect his performance in the postseason, assuming he is able to return at all this year.
