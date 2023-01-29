Karlsson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over Pittsburgh.
Karlsson's Norris-caliber season continues. He has 16 goals and 50 assists in 51 games. Those 50 assists in 51 games is the fewest needed by a defenseman to reach the mark since the Rangers' Sergei Zubov (49 games) in 1993-94. And his 66 points tie Karlsson with Matthew Tkachuk and Jason Robertson for sixth in the NHL.
