Karlsson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over Pittsburgh.

Karlsson's Norris-caliber season continues. He has 16 goals and 50 assists in 51 games. Those 50 assists in 51 games is the fewest needed by a defenseman to reach the mark since the Rangers' Sergei Zubov (49 games) in 1993-94. And his 66 points tie Karlsson with Matthew Tkachuk and Jason Robertson for sixth in the NHL.