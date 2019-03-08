Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Not close to return
Karlsson disclosed Friday that he won't be ready to rejoin the action "anytime soon," but said he will be back for the start of the playoffs and hopes to play a few games before then, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Karlsson's status moving forward has gotten gloomier by the day. Just Tuesday, he was only ruled out for the next two games, but it appears he's headed for an extended absence that could last as far as the remainder of the regular season.
