Karlsson (lower body) isn't expected to resume skating this week, which means he'll miss San Jose's next three games at a minimum, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

It's been a disappointing start to the season for Karlsson, who notched just four helpers through the first 13 games of the campaign before picking up a long-term lower-body injury. Check back for another update on the 30-year-old blueliner's status once he's cleared to resume on-ice activities.