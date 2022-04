According to coach Bob Boughner, Karlsson (lower body) is likely done for the year, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Karlsson has yet to resume skating and the Sharks' season will be over following Friday's game versus the Kraken, so at this point it's probably safe to assume the 31-year-old defender is done for the year. Assuming that ends up being the case, Karlsson will finish the campaign having collected 10 goals and 35 points while averaging 23:28 of ice time through 50 contests.