Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Not playing Saturday

Karlsson (undisclosed) won't suit up Saturday in Tampa Bay, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports.

This news comes out of nowhere, as Karlsson has been firing on all cylinders with 27 points in his last 18 games. What specifically is sidelining Karlsson should come out before San jose's next game Monday in Florida, and likely in Saturday's post-game press conference.

