Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Not playing Saturday
Karlsson (undisclosed) won't suit up Saturday in Tampa Bay, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports.
This news comes out of nowhere, as Karlsson has been firing on all cylinders with 27 points in his last 18 games. What specifically is sidelining Karlsson should come out before San jose's next game Monday in Florida, and likely in Saturday's post-game press conference.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...